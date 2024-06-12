Telangana: TGPSC Group 1 mains exam schedule released

In adherence to the regulations, candidates must select a single medium English, Telugu, or Urdu—for all six papers of the Main Examination

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released a notification for the Group 1 (Mains) Examination to be conducted from October 21 to October 27.

In adherence to the regulations, candidates must select a single medium English, Telugu, or Urdu—for all six TGPSC Group 1 (mains) exams. The candidate is not permitted to write part of the paper in English and part of it in Telugu or Urdu. If there is any deviation from paper to paper or part of the paper, the candidature will become invalid.

The notification further informed candidates that marks obtained in the general English paper will not contribute to their overall ranking. However, participation in all TGPSC group 1 exam papers don’t he given dates is mandatory. Failure to appear in any paper will lead to automatic disqualification.

The candidate who qualified for the mains examination must appear for all the papers in the written examination. Absence in any paper will automatically render their candidature for disqualification.

Date wise schedule for TGPSC mains exam

The TGPSC mains exams are scheduled from October 21 to October 27 for three hours in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The maximum mark for each paper is 150.

Following is the date-wise schedule for the TGPSC group 1 (mains) exam.

SubjectsDate
General English (Qualifying test)21/10/2024
Paper- 1 General Essay22/10/2024
Paper- 2 History, Culture and Geography 23/10/2024
Paper-3 Indian Society, Constitution and Governance 24/10/2024
Paper-4 Economy and Development25/10/2024
Paper-5 Science and Technology and Data Interpretation 26/10/2024
Paper-6 Telangana Movement and State Formation 27/10/2024

