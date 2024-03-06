TSPSC announces Group 1, 2, and 3 recruitment exam dates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the dates of the written recruitment examinations for Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3 vacancies. Candidates can access the official notice on the TSPSC website tspsc.gov.in.

The Group-I services preliminary test is scheduled for June 9, 2024, while the main exam will start on October 21, 2024. There will be seven papers in the main exam. The organisation will fill 563 positions as a result of this recruitment effort.

The TSPSC Group-II services test will take place on August 7 and 8, 2024. There will be four papers in the exam. The organisation will fill 783 positions as a result of this recruitment.

The examination for Telangana Group-III services is scheduled for November 17 and 18, 2024. There will be three papers in the test. 1,388 positions will be filled via this recruitment drive.