Telangana: ‘Not even 1 min late’ rule for inter exams to be relaxed as student ends life

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Exam (TSBIE) on Friday, March 1, decided to relax the ‘not even one-minute late’ rule for exams this year, after a first-year Inter student ended his life in Adilabad.

The TSBIE has relaxed its rule and will allow Inter students to enter the hall at least up to five minutes after the exam begins.

A first-year inter-student, Shiva, from Mangurla village in Jainatha mandal, took his own life by jumping into the Satnala project after being denied entry to write his exam.

Initial reports suggested that Shiva came two minutes late to the exam hall and took the grave step, disheartened after he was denied entry. However, as per a report by NDTV, the police stated that Shiva was not spotted near the exam centre even 5 minutes after it began.

The police believe that the Inter student did not turn up for the exam due to exams-related stress, and have dismissed any connection to the latecomers’ rule.

A suicide note alongside his belongings was found near the Satnala dam. “I couldn’t take the exam, I can’t bear this pain, I am sorry father,” read the inter student’s note in Telugu.

About 10 lakh students are taking the Inter exams that started this week. The state board has established strict rules for exams, including a provision that has been contested in court.

This provision stipulates that students who arrive even one minute late to the exam centre will not be permitted to take the test. As exams commenced, many students were observed outside the centre crying and pleading with examiners to allow them to enter.