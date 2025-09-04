Two held within 24 hrs for stabbing man to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Within 24 hours of a murder, Attapur police arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Arshmahal the previous day.

Twenty-four-year-old Mohammed Saifuddin alias Faizan and 19-year-old Mohammad Zabi stabbed Saif Ahmed Khan, 23, a resident of Kishanbagh, on Wednesday night.

According to Rajendranagar assistant commissioner of police (ACP), T Srinivas, a dispute broke out three months ago after Saif Ahmed spoke inappropriately against Faizuddin’s mother.

“Feeling humiliated, Faizuddin decided to kill Saif Ahmed. He took help from his friend Zabi. Both of them confronted Saif Ahmed on Wednesday night at Arshmahal and stabbed him to death,” the police officer said.

Saif Ahmed was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The two accused were produced before the court and remanded.