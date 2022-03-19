Two human traffickers detained under PD Act, one victim rescued

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) act on Saturday against two individuals on charges of human trafficking.

The accused were running a brothel in Shivajinagar. According to a police report, the accused were luring women in by offering them a livelihood and a good source of income and later forcing them into prostitution.

The offenders, identified as Vanarula Sai Kishore and Vanarula Bhavani, would send these women to male contacts and collect payment from them.

On receiving a tip, Jawaharnagar police raided the house, arrested the accused along with four other traffickers. They also rescued a woman whom they lodged in a rescue home.

The PD act was used against two of the arrested individuals to preserve public order, and they were lodged in Cherlapally central prison and special prison for women in Chanchalguda.