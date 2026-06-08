Two Hyderabad delivery agents held for killing migrant worker

Hyderabad: Two delivery riders were arrested on Monday, June 8, for allegedly murdering a 38-year-old mason in Hyderabad and robbing his mobile phone.

The accused, a grocery delivery boy (30) and another, a delivery boy (19) of a food delivery app, picked up the victim from Monda Market on June 2, by inducing him to drop off at Secunderabad Railway Station with an intention of robbing his money and belongings and took him to an isolated area.

Both the accused have confessed that when they tried to rob money and a mobile phone, the deceased strongly resisted them, following which they fatally hit his head. They escaped with his mobile phone and Rs 110, DCP (Secunderabad Zone) Rakshitha Krishna Murthy said in a release.

The body was found in the early hours of June 3, lying in a pool of blood. It was sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered, and four special teams were formed.

Police circulated a photo of the deceased to all the Commissionerates, apart from publicising it in the print and social media.

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Having come to know about the death through social media, the deceased’s family approached the police and identified the body at Gandhi Hospital.

Police verified several CCTV footage and, on analysing technical data, identified and apprehended the two accused in the early hours of Monday.

Police said on the night of June 2, both the accused moved in the Secunderabad area by making rounds on a bike to rob valuable items from lonely passersby. Accordingly, they took the worker to the isolated place, they added.

Police seized the stolen mobile phone and an electric bike, which was used in the crime.