Two injured as Hyderabad bound bus overturns

The bus carrying 36 passengers was heading to Hyderabad from Karnataka

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 10:52 am IST
Accident in Telangana
bus overturns in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least two people were injured after a Hyderabad bound bus overturned in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Tuesday, December 23.

The bus carrying 36 passengers was heading to Hyderabad from Karnataka. The accident occurred on National Highway 65 at Kohir when the private bus veered off the road and fell. The passengers crawled out of the emergency door, fearing the bus would catch fire.

Following the incident, locals gathered to help the passengers. According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver attempted to overtake a vehicle near Chintha Ghat.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Zaheerabad. The bus was pulled off and shifted to the local police station.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 10:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button