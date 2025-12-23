Two injured as Hyderabad bound bus overturns

Hyderabad: At least two people were injured after a Hyderabad bound bus overturned in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Tuesday, December 23.

The bus carrying 36 passengers was heading to Hyderabad from Karnataka. The accident occurred on National Highway 65 at Kohir when the private bus veered off the road and fell. The passengers crawled out of the emergency door, fearing the bus would catch fire.

Following the incident, locals gathered to help the passengers. According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver attempted to overtake a vehicle near Chintha Ghat.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Zaheerabad. The bus was pulled off and shifted to the local police station.