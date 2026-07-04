Two injured in car accident in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: At least two people were injured after a car overturned in an accident in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram on Saturday, July 4.

There were four occupants in the car at the time of the accident, which occurred while the vehicle was travelling from Vanasthalipuram towards Auto Nagar.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the road median, causing the car to overturn. A van travelling behind the car subsequently crashed into the overturned vehicle.

The exact time of the accident remains unclear. Speaking to Siasat.com, Vanasthalipuram police said no complaint had been received in connection with the incident so far.

Similar incident

In a similar incident in April, two engineering students were killed in a road accident on the Vanasthalipuram-Hastinapuram main road in Hyderabad.

The victims, identified as Shiva and Sandeep Johel, both second-year Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) students of Mahaveer Engineering College, were riding a motorcycle when a speeding Honda City car allegedly hit them from behind.

After hitting the motorcycle, the car reportedly went out of control and overturned several times before coming to a halt upside down on the road.