Two journalists detained for covering SSC protest in Delhi; released later

Two journalists were reportedly detained while covering a protest in Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan over alleged irregularities in recruitment process of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Rajat Pandey and cameraperson Rashid Ali Kazmi, employees of online media channel The Lallantop, were initially barred from covering the protest and later detained along with protestors. Their ID cards, camera, microphone and mobile phones have been confiscated.

According to The Lallantop, when the organisation tried contacting Pandey, a police official confirmed that the journalists were detained.

Also Read Delhi police arrest accused linked to plot against CM Rekha Gupta

The media organisation contacted higher authorities and successfully secured the release of Pandey and Kazmi. “The detention was a misunderstanding, and the journalists had been mistakenly picked up along with protesting students,” Central Delhi deputy commisioner of police, Nidhin Valsan, was quoted as saying by the online media.

However, The Lallantop refuted the DCP’s claim, stating that the police had also seized their press cards, microphone, and camera while taking them into custody. Kazmi alleged he was pushed into a bus despite showing his ID card, while Pandey said the two “kept telling the police we are journalists.”

“They knew it very well. Why else would they take away our press cards, mic and camera,” Kazmi said.