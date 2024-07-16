Two judges appointed to Supreme Court; top court to regain full strength

Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the chief justice.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X.

Jammu and Kashmir’s chief justice, Justice N Kotiswar Singh has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

