Two juveniles wanted in over 20 robbery cases held

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 19th February 2023 8:41 am IST
New Delhi: The team of the Anti Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles who were allegedly involved in more than 20 robbery cases, a police officer said on Saturday.

DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police team examined more than 1,000 CCTVs to get a clue about the juveniles.

The police officer said that during scrutiny of the CCTV footage, the police personnel came to know that the robbers were on a motorcycle that was found to be stolen from Model Town.

“We finally spoke to a number of people and apprehended one of the juveniles. He was questioned, which led the police to the second juvenile,” the police said.

Both the juveniles were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to a child observation house.

