Two killed, 1 injured as van hits morning walkers in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Two people died and another was seriously injured after a DCM van reportedly hit three morning walkers near Balemla Stage in Suryapet district, Telangana, on Friday, October 16.

The deceased were identified as Gurram Saidulu and Alakuntla Nagaraju, both residents of Balemla village. They died at the scene of the accident.

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The third victim, Golla Janaiah, suffered severe head injuries and was shifted to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.

The bodies of Saidulu and Nagaraju were taken to the Suryapet Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the accident.