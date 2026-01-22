Two killed after Israel bombs Syria-Lebanon border

Israel on Wednesday, January 21, announced that it bombed four crossing points on the Syria-Lebanon border, alleging that Hezbollah used them to smuggle weapons. At least two people were killed, and 20 others were injured during the attack.

The latest attack comes amid a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024, which the former has violated several times. The Israeli army took to the social media platform X and said that it “targeted civilian buildings and homes”

📍On the Syria-Lebanon Border, 4 border crossings used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the area of Hermel were struck.



📍 In the area of Sidon, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Awasha, a key Hezbollah weapons smuggler.



Awasha played…

The health Ministry said that an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Zahrani town, in the Sidon district, killed one person. Another strike in Bazuriyeh town of Tyre district killed another person.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said, “Once again, Israel is pursuing a policy of systematic aggression by carrying out air strikes on inhabited Lebanese villages, in a dangerous escalation that directly targets civilians.”

He said that the repeated aggressive behaviour reaffirms Israel’s refusal to abide by its obligations arising from the cessation of hostilities agreement. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 19 people were injured in Israeli air strikes on the southern town of Qanarit.

According to reports, Israel bombed buildings in southern Lebanon, targeting villages and towns including al-Kharayeb, al-Ansar, Qanarit, Kfour and Jarjouh, after the Israeli army warned that it would carry out attacks on targets inside the country.