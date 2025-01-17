Two killed as speeding lorry hits bike in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A mother and her three-year-old daughter lost their lives in an accident at Bandlaguda on Thursday night.

The husband, who was riding the bike, and their son were seriously injured.

The bike, traveling from Langar House to Falaknuma, was hit by a lorry coming from behind.

Rukshana Begum and her three-year-old daughter, Sifa, died on the spot. The bike rider, Azeem Wasim, and his son, Muzamill, were rushed to Osmania Hospital after sustaining injuries.

Emotions ran high among locals, who were moved to tears after witnessing the tragic loss of the mother and child in the accident.

The lorry driver was reportedly driving rashly, which led to the accident.