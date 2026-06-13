Two killed, four injured after car plunges into canal in Jangaon

Hyderabad: Two members of a family were killed and four others injured after a speeding car lost control and plunged into a roadside canal near Govardhanagiri Dargah in Raghunathapalli mandal of Jangaon district in the early hours of Saturday, June 13.

According to police, the accident occurred under the limits of the Raghunathapalli Police Station when an Ertiga car travelling towards Hanumakonda lost control and veered off the road before falling into a canal.

Six members of the same family were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The deceased were identified as MD Asad, aged 26 and Afsa Habib, aged 27, residents of Nayeemnagar in Hanumakonda. Asad was employed as a software professional, while Afsa Habib was a BDS doctor.

The injured, identified as driver Rahmuddin Khan, Shaheen Begum, Ilesha and Reshma, sustained minor injuries. They were shifted to the Jangaon Government Hospital for treatment.

Police said the family was returning from Gulbarga when the accident occurred.

Case registered

Upon receiving information, Raghunathapalli police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.