Two killed in accident on Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway

Chikkaballapur: A pre-dawn road accident on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44) claimed two lives and left several passengers injured after an APSRTC bus crashed into a truck near Doddapailagurki in Chikkaballapur district.

The accident occurred when the bus, which was on its way from Kurnool to Bengaluru, allegedly rammed into a truck travelling ahead. The collision left the front portion of the bus extensively damaged.

The victims have been identified as Laxman (52), the bus driver, and Umakant Rao (77), a passenger from Bengaluru’s Kalyan Nagar. Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Also Read Ambulance carrying patient delayed by wheelie riders in Bengaluru

The impact trapped the driver inside the twisted remains of the driver’s cabin. Rescue personnel, assisted by police, used a crane to dismantle the mangled front section of the vehicle before recovering the body. In another distressing scene, the body of the elderly passenger was brought out through a bus window.

Other injured passengers were rushed to the Chikkaballapur District Hospital and nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Authorities said the injured are receiving necessary care, while the exact number of those hurt is being verified.

Following the accident, Peresandra police reached the spot, secured the area and initiated an investigation. The damaged bus and truck were later removed from the carriageway to clear the highway and restore normal vehicular movement.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Initial inquiries indicate that the bus hit the truck from behind, but further investigation is underway to determine whether negligence, overspeeding or other factors were responsible for the fatal crash.