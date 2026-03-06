Two killed in road accident in Telangana’s Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed, and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district on Friday, March 6.

The accident occurred near Edula Mandal when a tractor hit an auto rickshaw. The deceased were identified as Venkataiah, 50 and Sumitra, 42. Following the accident, locals alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

Previous incident

In March 2024, Five persons were killed when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district.

The accident occurred on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Kothakota when the speeding car went out of control and hit a roadside tree. Seven others were injured in the incident.

Three children were among those killed. The deceased were identified as Yasir, 7 months, Bushra, 2 years, Maria, 5, Abdul Rehman (62) and Saleema Bee, 85.

The injured were shifted to hospitals, and the condition of three of them is stated to be critical. The injured were identified as Sameera (5), Hussain (10), Sahfi, Khadeerunnisa, Habeeb, Ali and Shahjan Baig.

Six of the injured were shifted to a hospital in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. One person was admitted to the Wanaparthy hospital.

The victims hailed from the Bellary district of Karnataka. The family was returning to Bellary after attending a wedding in Hyderabad.