Telangana: Five killed as car hits tree in Wanaparthy district

Three children were among those killed. The deceased were identified as Yasir (7 months), Bushra (2 years), Maria (5 years), Abdul Rehman (62) and Saleema Bee (85).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th March 2024 9:11 am IST
Telangana: 2 dead after car rams into parked truck in Sangareddy
Representational image

Hyderabad: Five persons were killed when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district early Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The accident occurred on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Kothakota when the speeding car went out of control and hit a roadside tree. Seven others were injured in the incident.

Three children were among those killed. The deceased were identified as Yasir (7 months), Bushra (2 years), Maria (5 years), Abdul Rehman (62) and Saleema Bee (85).

MS Education Academy

The injured were shifted to hospitals and the condition of three of them is stated to be critical. The injured were identified as Sameera (5), Hussain (10), Sahfi, Khadeerunnisa, Habeeb, Ali and Shahjan Baig.

Six of the injured were shifted to a hospital in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. One person was admitted to the Wanaparthy hospital.

The victims hailed from Bellary district of Karnataka. The family was returning to Bellary after attending a wedding in Hyderabad.

According to police the accident occurred between 2.30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Twelve people were travelling in the car. Police suspect that the driver dozed off which led to the crash.

The car was badly mangled in the collision. The rescue workers had to struggle for more than an hour to pull out the bodies and rescue the injured.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th March 2024 9:11 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button