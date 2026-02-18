Two killed in road accident on NH 44 near Shadnagar

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident on Shadnagar Road on NH 44 on Tuesday night.

The individuals were returning in an Innova car after completing a pilgrimage when an unknown vehicle rammed into their Innova near Raikal toll plaza.

The two, Madhusudhan Reddy and Purushottam Reddy, died on the spot. Three other people travelling in the car suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital.

The police reached the spot and began an enquiry. A case has been booked. A long traffic jam was reported on the highway following the road accident.