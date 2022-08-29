Two killed in second accident at Andhra sugar factory in 10 days

Amaravati: Two workers were killed in another accident in a sugar factory near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The workers were crushed under a heavy pipe which fell on them. This was the second accident at the Parry Sugar Refinery in Vakalapudi industrial area on the outskirts of Kakinada in 10 days.

Two persons were killed and nine injured in an accident at the same factory on August 19.

The latest disaster was initially suspected to have taken place due to reactor blast, but it was learnt that a heavy pipe fell on the victims. The injured were shifted to Government General Hospital at Kakinada.

The bodies of the deceased identified as Subrahmanyam (30) and Ram Prasad (35) were shifted for autopsy.

Two accidents in 10 days sent panic among factory workers. They staged a protest demanding proper safety measures.

The August 19 blast took place apparently due to a short circuit when the workers were trying to give power connection to the conveyor belt while loading sugar bags.