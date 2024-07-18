Two killed, nine injured in Lebanon traffic accident

Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense members rushed to the scene, and the casualties were transferred to the hospitals in Jbeil and Batroun

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 18th July 2024 7:30 pm IST
Two killed, nine injured in Lebanon traffic accident
Representational image

Beirut: Two people were killed and nine others injured on Thursday, July 18, in a traffic accident in Lebanon’s northern village of Jran in Batroun district, the National News Agency reported.

According to the report, a pickup truck collided with an electricity pole in the village after the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. The truck was transporting people to pick sage, reported Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
ISIS claims Oman Mosque attack; Indian victim’s remains to be repatriated

Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense members rushed to the scene, and the casualties were transferred to the hospitals in Jbeil and Batroun, it said.

MS Education Academy

Army and security forces members are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 18th July 2024 7:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button