ISIS claims Oman Mosque attack; Indian victim’s remains to be repatriated

The ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) terrorist group claimed responsibility on Tuesday, July 16, for a deadly attack on a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in Oman’s capital city of Muscat that left at least nine people dead, Reuters reported.

According to a statement released by the terrorist group, three ISIS suicide attackers opened fire on worshippers’ landmark mosque named Ali bin Abi Talib during Ashura commemorations on Monday evening.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least nine people, including four Pakistanis, one Indian national, and one Omani police officer. Over a dozen others of several nationalities were also injured.

Subsequently, Oman’s Royal Police confirmed that the three perpetrators were killed during an encounter with security forces.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat has stated that the mortal remains of the Indian victim, identified as Basha Jan Ali, will be repatriated back to India.

According to reports the, Indian Ambassador Amir Narang has spoken to the victim’s son, offered sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and assured all necessary assistance.

The embassy has also visited three Indian nationals who have sustained injuries and are currently under treatment at Khoula Hospital in the city.

This rare attack of, targeted attack on a minority group in the typically peaceful Gulf nation has raised concerns that ISIS terrorists may be attempting to establish a foothold in the region.

The Sultanate of Oman ranks fifth in the world in terms of its low crime rate. The country is known for its religious tolerance and has largely been spared from the sectarian confirms that have plagued other parts of the Middle East.