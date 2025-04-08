Two killed, several injured in road accident near Lalgadi Malakpet

The mishap occurred when car lost control, hit a road divider, and collided head-on with an oncoming DCM truck.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 8th April 2025 8:25 am IST
Two killed, several injured in road accident near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Lal Gadi Malakpet in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday, April 8.

The mishap occurred when a Safari car lost control, hit a road divider, and collided head-on with an oncoming DCM truck on the national highway. The impact was severe, leading to the immediate death of two occupants in the Safari.

The injured were reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

