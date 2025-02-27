Road accident in Vanasthalipuram leaves two dead

Hyderabad: Two persons died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday, February 26. The accident occurred as a vehicle hit the auto they were travelling in from behind.

The deceased were identified as Syed Ismail, 48, a resident of Musheerabad and Syed Ghouse, 40, a resident of Hafeezpet. Ismail, Ghouse, Sayeed and Suleman, had gone to the wholesale fruit market at Hayathnagar in an autorickshaw to purchase the fruits and were returning to the city.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Vanasthalipuram inspector Srinivas Rao said, “The accident occurred in the evening while the four persons reached Sushma Theater Road, an unidentified vehicle hit the autorickshaw from behind. Ghouse and Ismail were thrown out of the vehicle and both sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the Osmania General Hospital where they died later.”

Rao said that a case of causing death due to negligence has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the case is under investigation.

Further details are awaited.