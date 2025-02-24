Three from Telangana die in accident enroute Kashi temple

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident that took place in the late hours of Sunday, February 24, near Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi claimed the lives of three Telangana natives, who were on their way to the Kashi temple after taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

The deceased have been identified as Venkata Rami Reddy, executive engineer in the Telangana irrigation department in Zaheerabad, his wife Vilasini and their driver Malla Reddy, all natives of Sangareddy district of Telangana. Three other passengers in the car sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Varanasi.

The accident also claimed the lives of two motorcyclists, who were identified as natives of Badagaon in Uttar Pradesh.

The fatal crash happened in the Rewa-Varanasi National Highway near the Tulsi village.

According to reports, the car collided with a motorcycle before crashing into a truck, claiming the lives of the driver and two others in the car.

Also Read 7 pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Kumbh Mela die in accident

Accidents claim lives of several Telangana pilgrims en route Maha Kumbh

Several pilgrims from Telangana have lost their lives so far in various accidents on the way towards and coming back from the Maha Kumbh, which is taking place at the Sangam Ghat in UP’s Prayagraj.

A pilgrim from Hyderabad died and five others were in an accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Thursday, February 13, while going to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind. According to the police, the accident occurred when the pilgrims tried to overtake the truck in Chittapur village.

The victim was identified as Sampat Rana and the injured were identified as P Ramesh, Sai Vishal, Chandrashekhar Chari, V Srinivas and Rajinikanth, residents of Chintal in Hyderabad.

On February 11, seven pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj died on the spot and five were critically injured when a mini traveller bus collided head-on with a lorry carrying cement in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Initially, officials thought the pilgrims came from Andhra Pradesh, going by the vehicle registration number. On checking the details of the passengers, it was understood that they all belonged to Nacharam