Two killed, three injured in accident in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed and three others were injured in an accident in Sangareddy on Monday, May 4, night.

The accident occurred when they were on the way to their home in Chevella. Shortly after reaching the bypass road at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, the car driver lost control and rammed into a stationary lorry.

The two victims died on the spot, and three others escaped with injuries.

The injured were rushed to the area hospital in Zaheerabad, where they are under observation.

Previous incident

On February 28, after a lorry collided with a bus on National Highway 65 in Sadashivpet, Sangareddy district. The bus was travelling to Zaheerabad when the accident occurred. The impact left one side of the bus mangled, forcing passengers to exit through the driver’s door.

A video of passengers struggling to get out of the damaged vehicle was widely shared on social media. The injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Sadashivpet.