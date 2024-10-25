Two minor girls raped in UP Ashram; 75-year-old accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old ‘sevadar’ at an ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr was arrested on Thursday, October 24, for allegedly raping two minor girls, aged 12 and 13 for nearly eight months.

According to the police statement, the accused identified as Mohan Lal, would intoxicate the girls before assaulting them. “The accused committed the heinous crime multiple times during eight months when the class 7 student and her friend studying in class 6, used to visit the Ashram in their neighbourhood to play”. The accused threatened them to remain quiet all this while”, the police said.

The matter came to light when one of the girls was found to be “five months pregnant”. Subsequently, the families of both victims reported this issue to the police, prompting an immediate investigation. “Lal admitted to the crime during police interrogation,” police added.

Bulandshahr SP (city) Shankar Prasad said that two separate FIRs under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (3) (rape), 328 (administering poison/harmful substance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act were registered against the accused Mohan Lal.

Meanwhile, the girls were sent for medical examination and further investigation is underway,” the SP added.