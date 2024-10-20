Rajasthan: Woman accuses temple priest of rape after offering drugged ‘prasad’

A shocking rape case has come to light where a college student has accused a Kshetrapal temple priest in Rajasthan’s Sikar district of sexually assaulting her multiple times after drugging her.

In her police complaint, the victim, a resident of Laxmangarh tehsil, alleges that the priest, identified as Baba Balaknath drugged her by offering sweets laced with narcotics during her visit to the temple. She was threatened by the priest and his driver threatened to kill her family if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The victim’s first meeting with the priest was about a few months ago when she went to the Kshetrapal temple to pray. There she met Rajesh, who introduced her to Baba Balaknath.

The priest gained her trust and frequently invited her to the temple. He used to give her prasad (offerings). Rajesh even took her mobile number.

On April 12, the victim went to college on Jhunjhunu-Jaipur bypass to appear for an exam. When she was outside the college, Baba Balaknath saw her and offered her a lift back home. On the way, the priest gave her “prasad” saying this would “eliminate her troubles”. However, after consuming it the victim fainted, as reported news website News18 Hindi.

She alleged that the priest raped her thrice in the car. She could not resist due to the effects of the drugged sweets. When she tried to scream for help, the priest shut her mouth.

Blackmail

The victim said the driver of Baba Balaknath’s car identified as Yogesh recorded the rape on video. This video was subsequently used as a tool for blackmail with both accused coercing her into continuing meetings under the threat of releasing the footage. The accused also warned the victim against reporting the incident. Troubled by these threats, the woman finally mustered the courage to approach the police to report the incident.

Investigation

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Udyog Nagar police have initiated an investigation. Short footage of the car incident has surfaced on social media which has sparked significant outrage. Activists are calling for swift action and stronger protections for victims of such heinous acts.