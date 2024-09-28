Tamil Nadu: 70-yr-old priest held for sexually assaulting minor inside temple

In a disturbing incident, a 70-year-old priest has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl inside the Bhagavathi Amman temple in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s family, the incident took place on September 26 when the accused identified as Thilagar found a few local children playing outside the temple. He lured them inside with promises of sweets and then assaulted one of the girls.

The situation escalated when the victim narrated the harrowing ordeal to her parents, following which locals including relatives of the girl staged a protest outside the temple demanding action against the priest. Fearing for his safety, Thailagar locked himself inside the temple. Local police rushed to the scene and detained him.

Priest or predator?🚨⚠️⛔️



A Brahmin priest (70) was arrested for sexually assaulting children inside temple by luring them with sweets in Theni, TN.



The priest was arrested following huge protests from parents, relatives, & other villagers gathered outside the temple. pic.twitter.com/Wsg2ZsKxrV — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) September 27, 2024

Also Read MP: Priest booked for sexually abusing minor boys in ashram

Speaking on the case, a senior police official stated “The girl’s family and other villagers staged a protest outside the temple. The priest locked himself inside the temple in fear of an attack from the angry villagers. Subsequently, a police team arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.”

Authorities have charged the priest under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.