Two months after marriage, Kukatpally couple found dead; families in shock

Karthik and Manjula had an arranged marriage on March 8. Both families were distant relatives.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 6:45 pm IST
Newlywed couple in traditional attire during wedding ceremony in Kukatpally.
Karthik and Manjula

Hyderabad: A newlywed couple, married for just two months, allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Yanjala Karthik, 28, from Kummarabasti, had an arranged marriage with Manjula alias Gyanasika, 27, from Rajivgandhi Nagar, on March 8. Police told Siasat.com the families were distant relatives.

Police said that after dinner with family on Friday, May 1, the couple went to their room for rest. The following day, neither of them came out nor responded to calls. Around 11:30 am, his brother broke open the door, only to find Karthik hanging by the ventilator and Manjula lying unconscious with froth coming out of her mouth.

Subhan Bakery

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Manjula’s mother. The Kukatpally police said that neither of the families had any dispute nor was there any discussion on dowry.

Investigations are underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 6:45 pm IST

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