Two more senior executives leave Apple: Report

San Francisco: Two more senior Apple executives are reportedly moving on amid some high-profile exits from the company in the recent past.

Anna Matthiasson, Vice president of online retail, and Chief Information Officer Mary Demby are leaving the company, reports Bloomberg.

Both women executives held key roles at Apple. While Matthiasson was in charge of Apple’s online store, Demby managed the technology that ran that store, as well as Apple’s services and manufacturing.

According to the report, Karen Rasmussen will now be in charge of online retail but there is still no clarity who will replace Demby.

Apple didn’t comment on the report.

Last month, reports surfaced that Evans Hankey, vice president of industrial design at Apple who had replaced the iconic designer Jony Ive at the company, was moving on.

Hankey will remain in the post for the next six months during the transition period.

Hankey’s counterpart in software, Alan Dye, was staying with Apple.

Apple was yet to announce who will be its new design head.

The tech giant also fired Tony Blevins, vice president of procurement, last month over his vulgar remarks in a TikTok video, although it is a different situation from the other departures.

The employees informed Apple’s human resources division about the TikTok video, and that division immediately launched an investigation.

Additionally, the video was shared with Apple’s staff and some of its significant suppliers.