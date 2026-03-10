Two motorcycles crash into truck parked along highway in Amethi; three dead

The accident took place on the Raebareli-Sultanpur national highway near Nigohan village late on Monday evening.

Representational image

Amethi: Three people died and four others were critically injured here when the two motorcycles they were riding on rammed into a stationary truck while trying to avoid a speeding vehicle coming in their direction, police said on Tuesday, March 10.

According to police, the seven people — all relatives — were returning to Raebareli after attending an evening programme at a school in Jais.

Subhan Haleem
While trying to avoid a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction, both vehicles crashed into a truck (number UP36 T1485) parked on the roadside.

All the riders sustained grievous injuries and were taken to a community health centre in Fursatganj, where doctors declared Disha (6), her father Atul (38) and Hiralal (45) dead.

Among the injured, Rani (30), Shivani (18) and Pallavi (16) were shifted to the district hospital in Raebareli in a critical condition. The fourth, Mahi (12), is undergoing treatment at the Fursatganj community health centre.

Police said Atul, Disha and Mahi were on one motorcycle, while Hiralal, Rani, Shivani and Pallavi were on the other.

Tiloi Circle Officer Dinesh Kumar Mishra said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. He said police have seized the truck.

