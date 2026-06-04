Two natives of Odisha arrested in Hyderabad with 20 kg ganja

The accused's supplier had offered Rs 10,000 each for transporting ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th June 2026 6:27 pm IST|   Updated: 4th June 2026 6:29 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested two natives of Odisha at the Dilsukhnagar bus stop for allegedly possessing 20 kg of ganja worth Rs 10 lakh intended for sale.

According to police, close friends – 28-year-old Ramesh Bandam and 29-year-old Nirmal Chhatria – were found with four bags of ganja weighing 5 kg each, standing at the bus stop waiting to transport the drug.

Police said they were allegedly lured into drug peddling in return for money. Their drug supplier, Anand Thakura alias David, offered them Rs 10,000 each for transporting ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad. As per his instructions, the men were waiting at the bus stop for Gouthem to contact them.

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Police also seized two cell phones from them. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th June 2026 6:27 pm IST|   Updated: 4th June 2026 6:29 pm IST

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