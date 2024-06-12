Two Naxalites surrender, one held in Chhattisgarh

Vichchem Farsi, alias Bijju, and Sandeep Modiyam turned themselves in, citing disappointment with atrocities committed by Maoists against tribals and also the 'hollow' Maoist ideology, an official said

Representative Image

Bijapur: Two Naxalites surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, June 12 while one cadre, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested, police said.

Vichchem Farsi, alias Bijju, and Sandeep Modiyam turned themselves in, citing disappointment with atrocities committed by Maoists against tribals and also the ‘hollow’ Maoist ideology, an official said.

Bijju was the Burji RPC (Revolutionary Party Committee) Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) vice president, while Modiyam was a Gorna-Mankeli Militia member as well as vice president of Mulvasi Bachao Manch., he said.

They were also impressed by the police’s rehabilitation policy, he said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in several incidents of Maoist violence.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided Rs 25,000 each, and they will be rehabilitated as per the government’s policy, the official said.

A Naxalite, Payku Telam, was apprehended from the Petha area under the Kutru police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

Telam carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was the DAKMS head under Jaigur RPC of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the outlawed Naxalite outfit and was involved in murder, looting, abduction, arson, and other incidents, he said.

Two warrants were pending against him, the official added.

