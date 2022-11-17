Two new aerospace parks in Telangana soon

Hyderabad: Two new aerospace parks will be set up in the state where one will be located in Eliminedu near Ibrahimpatnam and the other location is yet to be finalised, said Telangana Aviation and Defence director Praveen PA here on Thursday.

Praveen was speaking at the CII Telangana Defence Conclave with the theme `Aatmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing- Modernisation through Indigenisation’.

He said, “Hyderabad is evolving into a hub of MROs ((Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul). The current ecosystem is on the civil aviation side and there is a lot of untapped potential in the defence segment.”

Giving full credit to the state government for nurturing the aerospace and defence ecosystem, Praveen said there are plans to include drone testing. “The government also has plans for an aerospace university in partnership with the industry,” he added.

He said that sustainable growth is possible with strong research and development and good products. “The government is implementing several skill development initiatives to ensure quality manpower is available locally. several centers of excellence have established their training facility in Hyderabad,” he said.

Col Jaspreet Singh, Col- ADB (Industries), Army Design Bureau, said that from being a major importer, India is slowly but steadily turning into a military equipment exporter, thanks to Make In India.

“The Army Design Bureau engages with industry and academic institutions on the development of niche technologies for use by Indian Army Soldiers. The products need to be tested in real environments. This year alone 60 trials were conducted by the Army Design Bureau,” said Col Jaspreet Singh.