IIT-Hyderabad, Suzuki to soon test self-driving vehicle technology

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Hyderabad (IIT-H) has teamed with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) for developing technology for self-driving vehicles.

The technology developed by IIT-H will integrate different sensors for perception, localisation, and navigation enabling autonomous vehicles.

Last year, IIT-H and SMC signed an agreement that will contribute to road safety and fewer road accidents. The collaboration will strengthen the Indian-Japanese bond and allow the exploration of new joint development avenues.

Terming SMC as a valuable partner IIT-H director Prof B S Murty said that collaboration will not just strengthen ties with Japan but also boos bilateral growth.

Echoing the same sentiments, SMC’s department general manager Kurachi Nobunari said they look forward to working with IIT-H on advanced mobility technology and strengthening human resources.