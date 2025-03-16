Two new TGSRTC buses to ply from Bachupally to T-Hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Sunday, March 16, announced two new green metro electric buses from Bachupally to T-Hub in Hyderabad.

The buses will cover Bachupally, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Nizampet Village, Nizampet X roads, JNTU, Forum Mall, Mallesian Township, Cyber Towers (Hi-Tech City), TCS, Raidurgam Metro Station, Mindspace Junction and finally T-Hub.

The first bus will depart from Bachupally—T Hub at 6:10 am, and the last bus will depart at 7:10 pm. The first bus travelling from T-Hub—Bachupally will depart at 6:55 am, and the last bus will depart at 7:55 pm.

The services will begin from Monday, March 17.

Also Read Telangana women’s groups to lease TGSRTC buses

TGSRTC introduces 6 electric AC buses

Along with the new green metro electric buses, the TGSRTC announced the introduction of six green metro luxury electric AC buses for IT corridor commuters.

The newly launched buses will operate on two key routes: bus number 216W, connecting Lingampally and Mehdipatnam via Nallagandla, Wipro Circle, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda, Tolichowki, and Mehdipatnam.

Whereas, 216G bus, which will run between Lingampally and Lakshmi Gar via Nallagandla, Q City, Wipro Circle, and Lakshmi Gar.

Earlier, TGSRTC introduced several new bus routes in Hyderabad’s IT corridor over the past six months to alleviate traffic issues for software employees and others in the area.

It was a result of extensive surveys conducted at metro stations, bus stations, and workplaces in the western corridor to understand travel patterns, demand, and requirements.

TGSRTC aims for Rs 10,000 crore turnover by next year

Managing director VC Sajjanar recently said that TGSRTC is on track to achieve a turnover of Rs.10,000 crore by next year.

He recalled that when he took over TGSRTC in September 2021, the corporation was struggling with losses and had a turnover of Rs 3,800 crore. However, with the dedication of 50,000 employees and strong government support, TGSRTC has now become a billion-dollar entity. He credited this success to financial transparency, robust internal controls, and timely salary disbursements.