Two painters held for robbing man near Chikkadpally bus stand

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a robbery case near the Chikkadpally bus stand. The incident occurred on May 5 at 1:00 am when the victim was sleeping on the footpath. He was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife and robbed him of Rs 3,500.

The accused have been identified as Kanakuntla Mallesh, 27, a painter from Secunderabad and Malothu Naresh, 31, a painter from Mangalhat.

Following the robbery, Chikkadpally police formed a special team led by detective inspector M Shankar, which examined footage from 10 CCTV cameras and reviewed past criminal records to identify the suspects.

During the arrest, the police recovered Rs 1,120 in cash and a paper cutting blade believed to have been used in the crime. Both accused are repeat offenders with a history of involvement in serious criminal cases.

Further investigation is ongoing.