Two Palestinian gunmen killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

Two Palestinian gunmen were killed on Saturday by the Israeli occupation forces during the storming of the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, in the northern West Bank, Palestinian media reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated, “Two martyrs, shot by the occupation, arrived at Dr Thabet Governmental Hospital, in addition to a stable injury in the extremities, as a result of the Israeli occupation’s aggression in Tulkarm.”

Also Read Woman among four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Nablus

Hamas announced on Saturday, as reported by Safa News Agency, that the martyrs of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank are members of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military wing.

The two Qassami martyrs were identified as Hamza Khrewish and Samer Al-Shafei, both 22 years old.

Al-Shafei was shot in the neck, chest and abdomen, and Khrewish was shot in the chest, abdomen and left foot.

Also Read Israel hands over bodies of 3 Palestinians killed in March

As per a report by AFP, the Israeli army said that the pair were “involved in the shooting attack in Avnei Heftz on May 2, 2023 during which an Israeli civilian was injured”.

The Israeli army had confiscated two M-16 rifles, military vests, and magazines during the storming in Tulkarm.

رائحة المسك فاحت في سمائَك يا طولكرم

الشهيد سامر الشافعي والشهيد حمزة خريوش

طابت الجنة لساكنيها. pic.twitter.com/yfeUs0j9BB — الرغــ𓂆ـــد (@raghad__rabi) May 6, 2023

مجددًا تستيقظ #فلسطين على جراح أولادها، ودماء شبابها النازفة بفعل ألة القتل والإرهاب الصهيوني وسط صمت عالمي مُريب..



شهيدان برصاص الاحتلال الصهيوني، إضافة إلى إصابة مستقرة في الأطراف، نتيجة عدوان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مدينة طولكرم pic.twitter.com/UAFdaDGqSp — أدهم أبو سلمية #غزة 🇵🇸 (@adham922) May 6, 2023

تغطية صحفية: مشاهد من المنزل الذي ارتقى فيه المشتبكان حمزة خريوش وسامر الشافعي بمخيم طولكرم. pic.twitter.com/uJgu2KcjaE — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 6, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "شاهد عيان يروي كيفية إعدام الاحتلال للشابين سامر الشافعي وحمزة خريوش بمخيم طولكرم". pic.twitter.com/BA9q1GLCh2 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 6, 2023

For months, the Israeli army has been carrying out operations in the northern West Bank, Nablus, and Jenin under the pretext of pursuing wanted persons.

It is noteworthy that 110 martyrs, including 20 children and two women, have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers since the start of this year.