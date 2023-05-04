Woman among four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Nablus

Four Palestinians, including one woman, were killed by the Israeli army on Thursday, during a raid in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian News Agency.

The four martyrs are identified as— Hassan Qatnani, Moaz al-Masri, Ibrahim Jabr and woman Iman Ziad Ahmed Odeh.

On Thursday morning, Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement, that three Palestinians were killed by the occupation bullets, two of whom had completely distorted their features, as a result of the intense shooting at them.

The Israeli forces claimed that two of the three martyrs were responsible for carrying out a shooting attack, in which three Israeli women were killed in April 2023, in the northern Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

عاجل| مصادر محلية: "انتشال جثامين 3 شبان ارتقوا برصاص الاحتلال في البلدة القديمة بنابلس". pic.twitter.com/Ih8KeOmkVq — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "الشبان حسن قطناني ومعاذ المصري وإبراهيم جبر منفذي عمــلــية الاغوار الأخيرة والتي قتل فيها 3 مستوطنين". pic.twitter.com/8ebpujUUMI — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2023

Later on Thursday, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 26-year-old Palestinian woman Iman Ziad Ahmed Odeh, as a result of being shot in the chest on Thursday, by the Israeli forces in Hawara, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, claiming that she was attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

تغطية صحفية: "فلسطينيون يشيعون جثامين الشبان الثلاثة والذين ارتقوا برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس صباح اليوم". pic.twitter.com/Q4IoYP4WLa — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2023

Palestinian Red Crescent reported that four citizens in Nablus were injured by live bullets fired by the occupation forces, in addition to recording 152 cases of suffocation, including school students, as a result of the occupation forces firing tear gas canisters.

Israeli Army Radio reported that more than 200 Israeli soldiers participated in the military operation in Nablus on Thursday.

Palestinian News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the occupation forces targeted the besieged house with live bullets, fired a number of missiles at it, and prevented medical staff from reaching the besieged area.

عاجل| مصادر محلية: "قوات الاحتلال تقتحم البلدة القديمة لنابلس وسماع دوي إطلاق نار وانفجارات في المكان". pic.twitter.com/PGMbhuU4ui — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "من اقتحام قوات الاحتلال للبلدة القديمة في نابلس". pic.twitter.com/zpy0Fm74HT — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2023

مصادر عبرية: "أكثر من 200 جندي إســـرائيلي شاركوا في العمــلية العسكرية في نابلس اليوم". — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "فلسطينيون يشيعون جثامين الشبان الثلاثة والذين ارتقوا برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس صباح اليوم". pic.twitter.com/gK5f7yLnKt — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 4, 2023

With the rise of the four martyrs of Nablus on Thursday, the death toll since the beginning of this year rises to 108, including 20 children and two women.

The figure also includes the 44-year-old Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khader Adnan, who died on Tuesday on the 87th day of a hunger strike to protest his repeated arbitrary detention.

The death of Adnan, who was arrested on March 5, 2023, pending military trial, sparked widespread anger and protests in the occupied West Bank, and led to rockets being fired at Israel by the armed resistance factions in the besieged Gaza Strip.