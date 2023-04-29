180 Palestinians evacuated from Sudan to Egypt arrive in Gaza

The batch, mostly students, arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2023 3:19 pm IST
180 Palestinians evacuated from Sudan to Egypt arrive in Gaza
Photo: Xinhua

Gaza: Nearly 180 Palestinians, who had been evacuated from conflict-ravaged Sudan to Egypt, arrived in the coastal enclave, said the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

The batch, mostly students, arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt, the Ministry’s spokesperson Iyad al-Bozzom said on Friday in a statement.

Al-Bozzom thanked the Egyptian authorities for an exceptional move to open the Rafah crossing to facilitate the home return, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian evacuees from Jeddah leave for Bengaluru

Early on Thursday, several buses carrying Palestinians from Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, arrived in Egypt, the Palestinian embassy in Cario has said.

A growing number of countries have evacuated citizens from Sudan since fierce clashes broke out between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.

At least 459 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded so far in the fighting in Sudan, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced, according to WHO and UNHCR estimates.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2023 3:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button