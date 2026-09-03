Two Palestinian teens killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Mourners attended the funeral on Thursday, September 3, of 16-year-old Omar Al-Nassan and 19-year-old Khalil Alia, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces the night before in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli troops fired on them while accompanying settlers into the village of Al-Mughayyir. Amin Abu Aliya, a local official, told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that settlers and Israeli soldiers entered the village, attacked two homes and stole sheep. Residents confronted the settlers and the military responded by firing on them.

Also Read Israeli settlers attack NBC crew, Palestinian woman in West Bank

The army said that locals had thrown rocks but that no troops were injured. It said the incident was under review but declined to comment on the decision to use lethal force.

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Ramallah: Farewell and funeral procession for the Palestinian youths Muhammad Al-Naasan, 19, and Khalil Rasem Abu Aliya, 17, who were killed while confronting an attack by the occupation forces and colonists on the village of Al-Mughair, northeast of Ramallah.



Photos: Bahaa Nasr pic.twitter.com/aTtiv4myov — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 3, 2026

A heartbreaking moment shows the mother of 16-year-old Omar Al‑Naasan as she received the news of his killing after he was shot by Israeli forces during a settler attack on the village of Al‑Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/dWUexYitJY — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 3, 2026

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that close to 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers and soldiers so far this year.

Israeli police make rare arrest of settler over attack on Palestinians

Authorities in Israel arrested an Israeli settler for his suspected role in an attack on a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, according to a police statement Thursday.

The statement did not identify the suspect but said he was being held for questioning and that police would request to extend his detention.

The 19-year-old man is believed to have participated in a violent riot in the Palestinian village of Qusra on Saturday, in which settlers threw stones and barricaded themselves inside the home of one of the villagers. Police said they were working with Israel’s domestic security agency to investigate the incident and locate and detain more suspects.

The arrest followed weeks of incursions by Israeli settlers into Qusra, which is located south of the Palestinian city of Nablus. The settlers staged a siege of several Palestinian homes, including one owned by a Palestinian American man from Ohio. Their actions drew condemnations from US Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.