Two Palestinians killed in gunfight during an Israeli raid

In a gunfight that erupted during an Israeli raid, two Palestinians were killed in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, officials said.

According to BBC Middle East, Israeli soldiers entered the refugee camp to arrest three people who were suspected of involvement in a deadly attack in an Israeli city on Tuesday.

A shootout between the two forces ensued that killed two people. The Palestinian health ministry said two young Palestinians – 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiyeh and 23-year-old Yazid Saadi – were killed in the shootout and 15 people were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said “a number of violent incidents” occurred during the raid. “Palestinian assailants fired toward the troops, who returned fire.”

In a separate incident on Thursday, Nidal Jumaa Jaafr a 30-year-old Palestinian man from the town of Tarqumiyah – was shot and killed after he tried to stab and wound an Israeli civilian.