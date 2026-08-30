Two peacekeepers killed as AU condemns South Sudan attack

Addis Ababa: The African Union (AU) has condemned armed attacks carried out on Monday, on a United Nations (UN) convoy in South Sudan’s Jonglei State.

In a press statement, the AU said AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf “strongly condemns the fatal attack carried out by unidentified assailants against a joint patrol of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in Jonglei State, South Sudan.”

The chairperson paid tribute to the two Ethiopian peacekeepers who lost their lives during the attack, which also left seven others injured.

He called on the authorities in South Sudan to immediately investigate and prosecute the perpetrators, reports Xinhua news agency.

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“The AU Commission chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the government of Ethiopia as well as to the families, colleagues, and friends of the peacekeepers who were killed or injured in this heinous attack,” the statement added.

The chairperson reaffirmed the commitment of the AU to continue supporting the government and people of South Sudan in their efforts to achieve a credible democratic transition and sustainable peace.

The UN mission said it has deployed a Quick Reaction Force to secure the area and support emergency response operations.

Earlier on August 24, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)strongly condemned an ambush on its patrol travelling to Pajut, Jonglei State, which left two peacekeepers dead.

“Two peacekeepers were killed in the attack, while seven others were injured, including three peacekeepers, two South Sudan National Police Service personnel and two civilian staff,” UNMISS said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Anita Kiki Gbeho, special representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of UNMISS, said that such deadly violence targeting personnel serving to support peace in South Sudan is completely unacceptable.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the peacekeepers who lost their lives and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” Gbeho added, calling on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and prompt investigation.

The UN mission said it has deployed a Quick Reaction Force to secure the area and support emergency response operations.