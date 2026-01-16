Two peddlers held with drugs worth Rs 1 lakh in Hyderabad’s Attapur

Hyderabad: Police arrested two people on Wednesday, January 14, for peddling drugs and seized contraband worth Rs 1 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Anwar Hussain, 33, a resident of Rajendranagar working as an I-T recruiter, and Burra Sampath, 31, a resident of Bandlaguda Jagir who works as a car driver.

According to the police, the accused were not satisfied with their income and, in order to earn easy money, they contacted a drug peddler named Charan from Bengaluru. They transferred Rs 38,000 to the Bengaluru peddler on January 8 who assured them of supplying the contraband. The planned to sell the drugs to other customers.

However, on Wednesday, they were arrested by the West Zone Task Force officials and subsequently handed over to the Attapur Police for further action. Eight grams of MDMA and 0.8 grams of “OG” (potent strains of cannabis) were seized from the duo.

Hyderabad police seized over 6,000 kg of drugs in 2025

According to the annual crime report of the Hyderabad Police, there was a 14 per cent increase in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, compared to the previous year.

Among the 6,000 kg of drugs seized, ganja accounted for 3,243 kg, while opium made up 3,311 kg. The city police also seized 36 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Lysergic Acid Amide (LSA) tablets, 1,771 grams of MDMA, 6,723 ml of hash oil, 100 grams of heroin and 452 grams of cocaine.

A total of 1,334 Indian nationals and 11 foreign nationals were arrested under the NDPS Act in 2025.