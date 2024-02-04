Two pilots killed as helicopter crashes in Turkey

The helicopter, which departed from the southern Hatay province, was last contacted at 10:49 p.m. local time late Saturday.

Published: 4th February 2024
Two pilots killed as helicopter crashes in Turkey
Photo: Ali Yerlikaya/X

Ankara: Two pilots were killed and a technician injured in a helicopter crash in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, authorities said.

Taking to X, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the chopper, registered in the inventory of the General Directorate of Security Aviation Department, crashed in the Kartal village of the Nurdagi district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The helicopter, which departed from the southern Hatay province, was last contacted at 10:49 p.m. local time late Saturday, the Minister said.

Many gendarmerie, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured technician was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

