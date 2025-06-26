Two police officers killed in Kodad highway accident

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th June 2025 9:26 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident on Thursday morning, June 26, a Sub-Inspector and a Constable lost their lives when the car they were travelling in collided with an unidentified vehicle from behind on the national highway near Durgapuram, within Kodad town limits.

According to reports, Sub-Inspector Ashok and Constable Veeraswamy, both serving at Alamuru police station in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, were en route to Hyderabad on official duty.

During their journey, their car was forcefully rammed into an unidentified vehicle from behind in the Kodad area. The impact was so severe that both officers died on the spot.

Two other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries. Locals quickly responded, transporting the injured to Kodad Government Hospital for treatment.

