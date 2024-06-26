Two rumoured finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, update on TOP 5

Mumbai: The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is happening on a fast pace in the beautiful locations of Romania. Fans are buzzing with excitement on social media, eagerly waiting for the show to start. The premiere of Rohit Shetty-hosted show is expected in the second or third week of July.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finalists

The Khabri recently confirmed that the first Ticket To Finale task was completed, and Karanveer Mehra won it, making him the first finalist of KKK 14.

And now, latest buzz on social media has it that Shalin Bhanot has become the second finalist of the season. While there is no official confirmation yet, Shalin hinted at a major achievement in a recent Instagram post, saying, “Pata nahi tha yeh safar hoga itna suhana par aisi toh honi chaiye zindagi….Never plan tooo much, sometimes let life take you where it wants to and you just give it your BEST shot! And I am giving my Best for all of you, who continue to love me so much! #Gratitude #LetsDoIt #KhatronKeKhiladi.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Top 5

If this information is to be believed, the two spots in top 5 have been locked and there are three more vacancies. Let’s wait and see who will manage to grab the place in top 5 next.

Eliminated Contestants

Initially, 13 contestants were set to participate, but Samarth Jurel had to quit due to a last-minute leg injury, reducing the number to 12. Shilpa Shinde was the first to be eliminated after failing a task. Following her, Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra were also eliminated. Asim Riaz left the show after a major argument with Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and host Rohit Shetty.

There are rumors that Shilpa Shinde has returned as a wildcard contestant and currently there are nine contestants in the race.

Do you want to see Shalin as finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on the show.