Two sent to judicial custody for sexually assaulting minor in Dundigal

Hyderabad: Two people were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, May 20, for sexually assaulting a minor girl and recording the act in Hyderabad’s Dundigal in September 2025.

The convicts were identified as Shivakumar aka Mattu, 20, who noticed the minor girl who was regular on the route. One day, when the victim was alone at her home, Shivakumar committed the offence and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone regarding the incident.

After a while, Shivakumar, along with his friend Ramu, 30, a native of Nizampet went to the girl’s house and sexually assaulted her before taking pictures of her. Shivakumar and Ramu also threatened the girl to visit them whenever they called.

Initially, the victim remained silent due to the threats. As she was unable to bear the stress, she informed her parents about the repeated sexual assault.

Based on a complaint by the father, the Dundigal police booked the duo under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.