Two sentenced to three days imprisonment for violating police orders

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 9:27 pm IST
Two sentenced to three days imprisonment by Mehdipatnam police

Hyderabad: Mehdipatnam police on Wednesday, February 18, secured convictions for two people in e-petty cases and sentenced them to three days of imprisonment.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Faizan and Mohammad Sameer, both residents of Mallepally.

According to the police, the two were found suspiciously roaming the streets by covering their faces in Mehdipatnam at 10:00 pm on February 16.

The respondents gave evasive replies during the police enquiry, after which they were brought to the police station and booked under Section 61 (b) (penalties for violating lawful police orders) of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

